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Hoquiam Hotel Is Now In The Hands Of Court-Appointed Receiver
2 days ago
Everyone staying there had to be out by October 30th. The receiver can now sell the property. A Hoquiam hotel that was supposed to become affordable housing is now in the hands of a court-appointed receiver. The Daily World reports the lender behind the Anchor Pointe Inn and Suites on Simpson Avenue went to court, and a Bellevue company took control of the property October 23rd. The owner, The Moore Wright Group, bought the former Econo Lodge for $4.2 million last year and agreed to rent 49 units to lower-income households, but reopened it as a hotel instead. Everyone staying there had to be out by October 30th. The receiver can now sell the property.
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