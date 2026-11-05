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101 Votes Separate Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Election
2 days ago
The next results come out Friday at 7:30pm, and with a margin that close, the remaining ballots will decide it. Just 101 votes separate the 2 candidates for Grays Harbor County prosecutor, and the next count won't come until Friday. Wednesday's update from the County Auditor's Office has Republican Daniel Crawford with 9,338 votes to 9,237 for Democrat Jason Walker. In the sheriff's race, Darrin Wallace leads Edward Welter 61% to 38%. The county has counted just over 19,000 ballots so far, about 36% turnout. The next results come out Friday at 7:30pm, and with a margin that close, the remaining ballots will decide it.
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