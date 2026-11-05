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2 Close Races In Pacific County
2 days ago
If you live in Pacific County, 2 local races are still up for grabs. Wednesday's results from the County Auditor's Office have Daniel Garcia leading Rich Byrd in the sheriff's race by 409 votes, 5,081 to 4,672. The auditor's race is even tighter, with Dotsi Graves ahead of Nicole Deskins by 106 votes. Garcia lists a Republican Party preference and Byrd an Independent one, and both auditor candidates list the Independent Party. The next count comes out Friday at 7pm.