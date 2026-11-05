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Magnificent 7 loses $1 trillion. The most eye-popping stats from Thursday's tech stock plunge
By Sean Conlon,7 days ago
The Nasdaq Composite sank 5.5% into correction territory on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell about 4.4% and the Dow dwindled roughly 1,833 points, or 3.4%. AI-linked technology shares led the decline as investors worried that data-center developments could slow after the midterm election results. The S&P 500, Dow and...