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MMI Insider Posts Top 50 EMS and ODM Companies in 2025
9 days ago
By Mark Wolfe, executive EMS advisor, and Christoph Solka, director, Industry Intelligence Europe, Global Electronics Association. Note: This article draws on findings from the upcoming Global Electronics Assembly Report, to be released in November 2026 by the Global Electronics Association. The report was previously published annually by New Venture Research. The report is currently available for presale. Buyers will receive the report by November 17. Pre-order here.