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Dallas Police Arrest Man in Deep Ellum Shooting
By lilD,9 days ago
Dallas Police arrested one suspect in the Halloween Deep Ellum shootings that left four people dead. David Yancy was arrested at his Garland apartment Wednesday (Nov. 4) night. While Yancy is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, for the seven people who were injured, police are still searching for the 2-3 other shooters who took four lives. Yancy also has a federal charge because he’s a felon and was in possession of a firearm.