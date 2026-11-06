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Recap: Wake Forest Blown Out by Vanderbilt 51-74
By Adam Bridgers,8 days ago
For the second straight season, Wake Forest has been blown out by the Vanderbilt Commodores, this time by 23 points. The Deacs kept it close for a while—with 3:27 left in the first half, Justin Ray hit a pair of free throws to bring Wake back within 3 points. Vanderbilt responded and ended the half on a 9-0 run to take a 12 point lead into the break. Every time Wake would fight back to within 6 points, the Commodores would go on another run and push the lead back out to double digits. The Deacs hung around for a bit, but ultimately, Vandy finished the final 6 minutes of the game on an 18-4 run to win by 23 points.