undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stevie Wonder’s Ex Says He’s A Terrible Landlord And Wants Him To Fix Her House
By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.,5 days ago
Carmen Efferson has lived rent-free in Wonder's LA home since July 1988 under a verbal agreement. She claims the property suffers from severe damage including leaking ceilings, holes, and defective plumbing. Wonder argues the arrangement has ended and wants her out; she contends he promised her the house. Stevie Wonder’s...