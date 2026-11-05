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Nithya Raman elected mayor of Los Angeles
4 days ago
Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended a pro-union faculty rally outside of Bovard Auditorium Sept. 2 (Nicholas Corral / Daily Trojan) Nithya Raman beat incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election. The win was called on Thursday. Raman is the current city councilmember for District 4; a special election will likely be held to replace her. In the June 2 primary, Bass secured 34% of the vote to Raman’s 29%.