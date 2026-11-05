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Gig Harbor grad Davis Alexander wins CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award
By Vince Dice,7 days ago
The Canadian Football League named Gig Harbor High School graduate Davis Alexander as its Most Outstanding Player on Thursday, Nov. 5. Alexander, a quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes, received 40 first-place votes and 12 second-place votes in a poll of 56 journalists who cover the league. His teammate, receiver Tyson Philpot, was second with 12 first-place votes.