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Ashland High’s Truth To Power Club update BIPOC celebration mural
9 days ago
An Ashland High School student club updated one of the images of prominent people of color with ties to Ashland featured on the school’s BIPOC celebration mural. The effort focused on writer Tehlor Kay Mejia, author of more than a dozen books, who is one eight people featured among the celebration mural images which can be seen on the Mountain Avenue side of Ashland High School.