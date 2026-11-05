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Jessilyn Dunn to Lead Sensors and Digital Biomarkers Research for $10M Laude Institute Edge Medicine Moonshot Lab
By Michaela Martinez,6 days ago
Duke co-investigator Dunn is part of the leadership team for the new Center for Edge Medicine, established through a $10 million Laude Institute Moonshot award to advance continuous, proactive healthcare. When a patient visits a doctor’s office, their health is distilled into a handful of numbers: height, weight, heart rate,...