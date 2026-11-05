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Central IL superintendents focus on future plans after some referendums pass, others fail
7 days ago
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- As election results continue to trickle in, we are checking in on school district referendums in Central Illinois. Three of them have passed, and one of them failed, unofficial results show. The referendums were regarding school districts of Champaign, Teutopolis, Thomasboro and Mahomet-Seymour. WCIA followed up...
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