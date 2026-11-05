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Kyle’s Corner in Savoy closing its doors
7 days ago
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- In Savoy, a staple Greek spot will be closing its doors for the the last time later this month. Kyle's Corner has been open since March, and now, owner Kyle Kirchhoefer said he's moving in a new direction, but he said this isn't a failure. He said he's making the choice because he had too much to balance in his life, like kids, a nonprofit and a few other businesses.