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Pennsylvania Game Commission clarifies digitally altered hunting photos on social media
4 days ago
(WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is clarifying its policy on posting photos of dead animals on social media after an anti-poaching post drew questions online. On Wednesday, the Game Commission posted four photos on its Facebook page showing hunters posing with their harvest; however, the animals were digitally removed from the photos.