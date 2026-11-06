undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pecan Pie Tarts
9 days ago
Pecan Pie Tarts – Easy Mini Pecan Pies with Buttery, Flaky Crust. These Pecan Pie Tarts are sweet, buttery, gooey, and filled with all the delicious flavors of classic homemade pecan pie! Made with a tender, flaky pastry crust and a rich brown sugar pecan filling, these adorable little tarts are the perfect bite-sized dessert for Thanksgiving, Christmas, holiday parties, or anytime you’re craving something sweet and homemade.