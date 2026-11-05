undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ahead of the Open | Soybeans find strength late in overnight session
By Spencer Langford,3 days ago
GENERAL COMMENTS: Corn and wheat futures traded slightly higher overnight, holding on to most of those gains through the session to remain 3 to 6 cents higher. Soybeans traded in a tight range most of the overnight, before pushing higher in the closing hour. West Texas crude oil futures are currently roughly $1.25 higher at $89.35, with the U.S. dollar index trading 5 to 10 points firmer at 101.65.