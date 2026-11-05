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Drought conditions increase in lower Midwest
By Spencer Langford,3 days ago
The November 3rd drought monitor shows 69.1% of the U.S. is experiencing abnormal dryness or drought, down 3.5% from the previous week, with 44.0% in D1 level drought or higher, down 5.5%.Currently 19% (down 2%) of corn acres are in D1-D4 drought with 28% (unchanged) of soybean acres, and 48% (down 2%) of winter wheat acres also impacted. For livestock, 38% (down 2%) of the U.S.cattle herd is in D1-D4 drought conditions with 24% (down 2%) of dairy cattle also in drought.