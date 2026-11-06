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CCTV Script 06/11/26
8 days ago
– This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 06, 2026. The policies proposed by Democrats to restrict data center expansion primarily encompass two main aspects: first, imposing moratoriums on new data center construction; second, tightening industry support by canceling or scaling back tax incentives and subsidies for planned or ongoing projects, while requiring major tech corporations to bear the costs of power grid expansion and supporting electrical infrastructure.