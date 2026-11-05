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WSU Hits The Road For Their First Road Trip Of The Season
5 days ago
1. The Washington State men’s basketball program play their first road game of the 2026-27 season at High Point in High Point, North Carolina at 2:00 p.m. in Qubein Center with coverage on ESPN+. WSU will play the Panthers for the second time in program history, winning the lone match up 78-71 on December 21, 2002, in Spokane Arena. It is Wazzu’s first of two straight games on the road, closing their road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, November 10 to take on the Duquense Dukes at 4:00 p.m. the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.