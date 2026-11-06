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Fourth Quarter Comeback Propels ISU To 91-87 Overtime Win At Dayton
9 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio – Down by 11 points in the fourth quarter, Illinois State used a 14-0 run over the four-plus minutes of action to regain the lead late against Dayton on Thursday night. The Flyers would come back to tie the game and it would head to overtime, where Trista Fayta took over and scored five of her game-high 28 points to will the Redbirds (2-0) to a 91-87 overtime victory over the Flyers (1-0) at the UD Arena.