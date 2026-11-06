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AI Data Centers Took a Beating in the Midterm Elections. A Reckoning May Be Ahead for Tech Giants
By Associated Press,9 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After a campaign season filled with outrage against artificial intelligence data centers, the midterm elections ushered in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on the energy-hungry behemoths. A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data center developers is expected to follow, even...