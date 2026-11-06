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Some of NYC’s Worst Super Speeders Are City Marshals (You Know, The Guys With Badges)
By Sammy Sussman,9 days ago
They get justice for private citizens — yet they endanger them at the same time. City marshals — private citizens appointed by the mayor to secure civil court judgments on behalf of victorious plaintiffs — are among the city’s worst super-speeders, with just 30 of them racking up 647 speed-camera infractions and 102 red-light tickets, virtually all since 2020, city records show.
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