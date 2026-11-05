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Benzie County Loses Operating Millage Again, Faces First Funding Gap Since 1982
By Alan Rao,2 days ago
Benzie County voters have rejected a general operating millage proposal for a second time this year, a defeat that will leave the county without an operating millage for the first time since the levy was first enacted in 1982. The county's current millage is scheduled to lapse in December 2026, and officials say they now must figure out what comes next for funding core government services.
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