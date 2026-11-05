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From Sacred Lands to Cyberspace: Notre Dame Law School Summit Explores Indigenous Sovereignty in the Digital Age
By Arienne Calingo,3 days ago
For Dr. Wendsler Nosie Sr., the fight to protect Mother Earth is inseparable from the fight to preserve the identity, traditions, and future of Indigenous peoples. As founder and leader of Apache Stronghold, Nosie has spent years defending Oak Flat, a sacred Apache site in Arizona threatened by copper mining. His understanding of natural law is rooted in the belief that the Earth is a living mother who sustains all of creation, rather than a resource for human exploitation. As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies transform the world, his message raises an urgent question: How can humanity embrace innovation without losing sight of its responsibility to protect what is sacred?