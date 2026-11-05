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Australian Café-Pub Citizen Rec Set to Land in Webster This Fall
By Alyssa Ford,8 days ago
An Australian-inspired café chain with Houston roots is planning to open its newest outpost in Webster this fall, bringing a concept that shifts from scratch-made breakfast plates in the morning to a full gastropub by night. Citizen Rec is slated to open near I-45 and W. Bay Area Blvd. at 19403 Gulf Freeway, extending a brand that first put down roots in Montrose three years ago.