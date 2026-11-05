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ReikiNa Trades City Centre Fine Dining for Rustic Reboot at Montrose Coffee Shop
By Elliott Greene,4 days ago
ReikiNa, the tasting-menu pop-up that first found its footing during the pandemic, was set to relaunch at Native Coffee in Montrose on September 1, with chef Thomas Stacy trading his old eight-course format for a leaner, more rustic five-course menu priced at $100 per person. The new location at 1712 W. Dallas St. marked a return to the neighborhood where Stacy grew up and where the project first took root as a series of weekly dinner pop-ups.