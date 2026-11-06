undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fat Joe finally claims his desk moment at NPR Music (Watch the performance)
By GRUNGECAKE INC,8 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... The Hip-Hop icon brings a live band, a Salsa twist and a stacked guest list to NPR HQ. Fat Joe finally had his “official” desk moment! On November 5, 2026, the Hip-Hop legend made his official NPR Music Tiny Desk debut at the NPR HQ. As tradition goes, a full band backed him, led by musical director Zo Harris. Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey and Dre joined the party.