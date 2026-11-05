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Golden Grizzlies Open West Coach Road Stretch against Stanford and UC Santa Barbara
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, Mich. – The Golden Grizzlies men's basketball team kicks off a four-game road trip on the West Coast, taking on Stanford and UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 6-7. Oakland opens against the Cardinal Friday at 10 p.m. ET on ACCNX, with Scott Reiss and Mike Montgomery on the call. The Golden Grizzlies then travel to Santa Barbara for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Gauchos, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with Hunter Shumake and Louis Renaud calling the action.