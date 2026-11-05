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No. 3/No. 4 Pack Football Looks to Remain Unbeaten Saturday at South Dakota Mines
3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (November 5, 2026) – Riding a nine-game winning streak to open the 2026 season, the No. 3/No. 4 ranked Colorado State University Pueblo football team returns to the road this Saturday, Nov. 7, as the ThunderWolves travel to Rapid City, S.D., for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match-up against South Dakota Mines. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at O'Harra Stadium.
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