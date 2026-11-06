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Today's NYT Connections Hints (and Answer) for Friday, November 6, 2026
By Tim Mulkerin,8 days ago
If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Friday, November 6, 2026, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Along the way, I’ll explain the meanings of the trickier words and we’ll learn how everything fits together. Beware, there are spoilers below for November 6, NYT Connections #1,244! Read on if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.