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North Dakota man dies after vehicle strikes moving train
By Payton Gall,8 days ago
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that a man has died after his vehicle struck a train in Burke County. At around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 62-year-old Lignite man was driving southbound near Flaxton on 82nd Avenue NW when his vehicle hit a moving eastbound train. The crossing was passive, meaning that there were no electonic gates or lights to warn drivers. The NDHP did not indicate if there were any contributing factors to the accident.