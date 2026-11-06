undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Defeat of Measure 2 Shifts North Dakota School Meals Debate to 2027 Legislature
By Jacob Orledge,8 days ago
The North Dakota Monitor reports that although Measure 2 narrowly failed at the ballot box, lawmakers are aiming to introduce a similar bill in the upcoming legislative session. The proposed constitutional amendment for universal free school meals fell short Tuesday, with almost 51% opposed. The Monitor reports that Fargo Democratic...