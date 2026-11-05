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What is the qualified business income deduction, and how does it work for physicians?
6 days ago
Physician practices are a specified service trade or business under Section 199A. Here's how the 20% QBI deduction phases out, with 2026 IRS thresholds. The qualified business income (QBI) deduction lets owners of sole proprietorships, partnerships, S corporations and some trusts and estates deduct up to 20% of the income their business earns, plus up to 20% of qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) dividends and qualified publicly traded partnership income.