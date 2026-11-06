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Stephanie Okechukwu, tallest player in women's college basketball history at 7-foot-1, makes debut for Texas Tech
By Ian Casselberry,8 days ago
The tallest player in women's college basketball history made her debut on Thursday. Texas Tech center Stephanie Okechukwu took the court and scored six points in the Lady Raiders' 64-37 win over Charlotte. Okechukwu scored the first points of her college career and the first for Texas Tech this season...