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Northeast athletic director Jerrett Mills steps down after eight years at college
By Press Release,7 days ago
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College Athletic Director Jerrett Mills is stepping down to pursue new professional opportunities, the college announced Thursday. Associate Athletic Director Bobby Frost has been named interim athletic director and will oversee the department during the search for a permanent replacement. Mills spent eight years...