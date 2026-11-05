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The Power of the People
By Deborah Quam,2 days ago
“government of the people, by the people, for the people”. This week’s midterm election reflected concerns about both everyday expenses and the health of our democracy. CNN’s preliminary voter poll placed the economy and democracy at the top of voters’ priorities, while nearly nine in ten said the cost of living helped shape their vote. Those findings suggest a desire for change: greater financial security and leaders who answer to the people.