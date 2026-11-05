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Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Pet of the Week: Pendragon
By Riley Hebert,5 days ago
Help find loving homes, for loving pets – this is the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Pet of The Week on WDLB 1450 AM and 98.7 FM brought to you by South Car Wash and Pet Wash. South Car Wash and Pet Wash – pamper your pet and your car with a visit to South Car Wash and Pet Wash 1508 S. Central Marshfield. Pendragon is the Pet of the Week this week! She is a 3-month-old, domestic, short-haired, mix kitty.
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