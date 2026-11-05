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Ground Truth Matters
By Dan Mathers,5 days ago
In a Parking & Mobility article, “From Guesswork to Ground Truth,” we explored how parking data quality is shaped by three core dimensions — granularity, cadence, and accuracy — and how the right level of data quality is determined by the requirements of the use case at hand. Not every objective demands the same depth of insight; understanding that spectrum is the first step toward building a fit-for-purpose data strategy.