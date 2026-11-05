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Portier Parking Guidance Technology Enhances Guest Experience at Turning Stone Resort Casino
By Submit Content,6 days ago
VERONA, N.Y. – Portier, a global provider of intelligent parking guidance solutions, has completed the installation of its Portier SONIC parking guidance system at Turning Stone Resort Casino’s new South Parking Center in Verona, New York. The project was completed in partnership with construction manager The Hayner Hoyt Corporation and electrical contractor Bruce Electric.