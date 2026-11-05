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Death Investigation
7 days ago
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit was notified of the death of a 40‑year‑old male in Sheriff’s custody at a local hospital. The incarcerated person had been transported, via ambulance, from Rock Mountain Detention Facility on November 1, 2026, for a medical emergency related to an infection in his leg. While being treated at the hospital earlier this morning, the incarcerated person's condition quickly deteriorated. Despite medical staff's efforts, he passed away.