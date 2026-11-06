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San Francisco City Hall Hosts Diwali Celebration; Official Downtown Event Set for Nov. 13
By Nina Singh-Hudson,8 days ago
San Francisco City Hall hosted a Diwali celebration, marking the Festival of Lights. The gathering was separate from the city's official Diwali celebration, scheduled to return to the Financial District for a third year. A City Hall First, Distinct From Downtown's Official Celebration. According to KTVU FOX 2, a Diwali...