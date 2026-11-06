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Equinix data center demand with $7 Billion capex push amid AI Jitters
8 days ago
Equinix's Asia-Pacific President, Cyrus Adaggra, says customer demand is driving the company's capital expenditure push from $2 billion to $7 billion, despite market volatility. He highlights a 35% year-on-year surge in annualized gross bookings in the third quarter and discusses how the company is navigating regulatory restrictions and environmental concerns surrounding data center expansion across Asia-Pacific.
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