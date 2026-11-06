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Hornets Deliver More Bad News on Kon Knueppel Ahead of Celtics Game
By Alder Almo,9 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 03: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a three point basket during the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on April 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty.