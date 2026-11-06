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4 things to watch as the Mavericks’ Cup quest continues against the Utah Jazz
By Robert Bentley,8 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-4) will meet the Utah Jazz (1-7) 7:00pm CST Friday at American Airlines Center in the the group stage of the in-season NBA Cup tournament. Dallas enters this contest on a two-game slide after their comeback attempt Wednesday against San Antonio came up short, 112-111. After a challenging stretch of the schedule to begin the season, the Mavericks face their second opponent this week to bring a record with fewer than two wins into the AAC; Monday the Sacramento Kings improved to 1-6 against a Mavericks team without Kyrie Irving, 115-100. The Jazz arrive having dropped six straight after the Pelicans prevailed Wednesday in overtime, 120-113. The Mavericks and Jazz share a common opponent this week, as Jazz fell Monday to the Spurs, 119-97.