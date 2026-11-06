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Thunder’s Latest Signing Reveals Unexpected Alex Caruso Connection
By Anthony G Halkias II,9 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder walks off the court during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) Getty.