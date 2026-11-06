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‘Luka (Dončić) Is His Boy, He’s a Laker,’ ‘Delusional’ — NBA Fans Scoff As Insider Reveals Warriors Are Keeping Tabs on Nikola Jokić
By Tristan Rawcliffe,9 days ago
The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday on a surprising five-game winning streak, with optimism abounding amid Yaxel Lendeborg's breakout rookie season. However, the franchise may have even bigger ambitions as it seeks to maximize the tail end of Stephen Curry's prime. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State is...