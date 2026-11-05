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Jim Gaffigan Plays PPG Paints Arena; Buffalo Rose Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary at Mr. Smalls (Sat., 11/7/26)
By Rick Handler,6 days ago
1) Jim Gaffigan, who had a short-lived stint portraying vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live,” comes to PPG Paints Arena tonight. He has made his more wholesome approach to comedy work for more than 25 years. The pudgy, bearded comedian has found plenty of material in guilty-pleasure food (cake, bacon, and Hot Pockets get frequent mentions), and he’s got loads of stories from two large Catholic families, the one that begot him and the one he begot. (The dude has five kids!) When his five-year-old son wrote “Daddy is fat” as part of a writing assignment, Gaffigan was able to turn it into a book and long-form stand-up routine. Gaffigan is also a frequent contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning” and even had his own TV show, with his wife, for two seasons on TV Land Gaffigan has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album eight times. He visits Pittsburgh as part of his Everything is Wonderful tour. 7 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. (E.C., R.H.)
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