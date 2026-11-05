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Stat-sheet, stuffed
5 days ago
Happy Thursday! We’re still trying to process what Victor Wembanyama did to the NBA box score last night, erupting for 52 points, 24 rebounds and 8 blocks in the Spurs’ win over Dallas. We’ll look at just how rare that all-around performance was — and how close it came to becoming the greatest statistical game in league history — below. Plus, Jacksonville gets a chance to flex its league-best stats on Thursday Night Football (against a Ravens team in a quarterback emergency), and two of the NBA’s oldest teams meet with Miami facing Golden State. (Millennials, rejoice!) Here’s what we’re watching today: