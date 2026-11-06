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Hollywood Christmas Parade Taps ET's Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner as Grand Marshals
By Juliette Kessler,8 days ago
Hollywood Blvd. & Orange St. — Approximate Parade Start and End Point. Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will serve as co-grand marshals of the 94th Hollywood Christmas Parade, organizers announced, with the Sunday, Nov. 29 event set to roll through Hollywood starting at 6 p.m. following 5:30 p.m. pre-parade entertainment. The parade is expected to draw 5,000 participants along a 3.2-mile route through the heart of the neighborhood.